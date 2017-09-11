LeBron James salutes Cleveland Indians' 19-game winning streak on Twitter

CLEVELAND - Remember how much fun LeBron James had last fall watching the team that plays next door to him, the Cleveland Indians, make a deep run in the postseason?
Just to refresh your memory, this was the Cavs' star's reaction after Rajai Davis' dramatic, game-tying home run in Game 7 of the World Series.
Because LeBron is right, it is Cleveland against the world!
.@KingJames is ready to #RallyTogether.— WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWi (@Indians) October 7, 2016
Let's go!!!! pic.twitter.com/1vuBXVOgxi
So after the Tribe shut out the Tigers on Monday night for their 19th consecutive win, the King responded to congratulatory tweet by the Cavs:
🗣🗣👀👀👏🏾👏🏾 #TheLand is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/u4BcDfPCXN— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2017
Life is always better when #TheLand is on fire.
