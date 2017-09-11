LeBron James salutes Cleveland Indians' 19-game winning streak on Twitter

(Photo: David Richard, USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND - Remember how much fun LeBron James had last fall watching the team that plays next door to him, the Cleveland Indians, make a deep run in the postseason?

Just to refresh your memory, this was the Cavs' star's reaction after Rajai Davis' dramatic, game-tying home run in Game 7 of the World Series.

Because LeBron is right, it is Cleveland against the world!

So after the Tribe shut out the Tigers on Monday night for their 19th consecutive win, the King responded to congratulatory tweet by the Cavs:

Life is always better when #TheLand is on fire.

© 2017 WKYC-TV