WKYC
Close

LeBron James salutes Cleveland Indians' 19-game winning streak on Twitter

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 11:20 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

CLEVELAND - Remember how much fun LeBron James had last fall watching the team that plays next door to him, the Cleveland Indians, make a deep run in the postseason?

Just to refresh your memory, this was the Cavs' star's reaction after Rajai Davis' dramatic, game-tying home run in Game 7 of the World Series. 

Because LeBron is right, it is Cleveland against the world!

So after the Tribe shut out the Tigers on Monday night for their 19th consecutive win, the King responded to congratulatory tweet by the Cavs: 

Life is always better when #TheLand is on fire. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Cleveland Indians roll to 19th straight win with 11-0 victory over Detroit Tigers: PHOTOS

WKYC

Jason Kipnis will play centerfield for Cleveland Indians when he returns from disabled list

WKYC

Cleveland Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer expected to miss rest of season

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories