LeBron James sounds off on Charlottesville: 'Our youth deserves better'

Amid the ongoing unrest and tragedy in Charlottesville, Va., LeBron James is making his opinions known via Twitter.
The Cavs star and basketball legend to a direct shot at President Donald Trump, saying in part, "Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again huh?! He said that." James later added, "Our youth deserves better!! Flat out."
It's sad what's going on in Charlottesville. Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again huh?! He said that🤦🏾♂️— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 12, 2017
Our youth deserves better!! Flat out— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 12, 2017
James has never been one to shy away from taking strong stances on issues: He has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, and endorsed President Trump's opponent—Hillary Clinton—during last year's election.
