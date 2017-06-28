LeBron James to executive produce NBA documentary for SHOWTIME

(Photo: Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - LeBron James' production company, SpringHill Entertainment, has begun work on a three-part documentary series for the network SHOWTIME.

According to the network, the series "will examine the modern history of the National Basketball Association and the league's impact on global popular culture."

Maverick Carter, James business manager and CEO of SpringHill Entertainment, will serve as co-executive producer. The company has tapped award-winning filmmaker Gotham Chopra to help with the project. Chopra's past films include "Kobe Bryant's Muse," the highest-rated sports documentary in SHOWTIME history.

“We developed the idea for these films because of the incredible, generational impact some of the NBA’s most successful players have had on every aspect of American culture,” Carter said via a network press release. “Gotham is the perfect filmmaker to bring these stories to life, and SHOWTIME is the right platform to showcase how they were able to transcend the game and shape the culture in an unprecedented way.”

The series, untitled as of now, is set to air in 2018.

© 2017 WKYC-TV