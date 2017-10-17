WKYC
Close

LeBron James will play in Cleveland Cavaliers' season opener vs. Boston Celtics

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 6:44 PM. EDT October 17, 2017

CLEVELAND - Fear not, Cavaliers fans, he's playing tonight!

LeBron James will be in the lineup for the Wine and Gold as they open the 2017-18 season against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena. The four-time NBA MVP has been dealing with a sprained ankle that he sustained during practice on September 27.

He played in only one exhibition game during the preseason. 

WKYC Channel 3's Ben Axelrod monitored James closely during pre-game warmups and detected no problems with LeBron's ankle! 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

LeBron James featured on cover of GQ as 'Greatest Living Athlete'

WKYC

LeBron James remains questionable for tonight's opener

WKYC

LeBron James on Kyrie Irving departing Cleveland Cavaliers: "The kid did what he wanted to do"

WKYC

LeBron James' status for season opener vs. Boston Celtics still unclear

WKYC

WATCH | Nike releases new LeBron James commercial ahead of 2017-18 season

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories