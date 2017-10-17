LeBron James will play in Cleveland Cavaliers' season opener vs. Boston Celtics

(Photo: Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND - Fear not, Cavaliers fans, he's playing tonight!

LeBron James will be in the lineup for the Wine and Gold as they open the 2017-18 season against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena. The four-time NBA MVP has been dealing with a sprained ankle that he sustained during practice on September 27.

He played in only one exhibition game during the preseason.

WKYC Channel 3's Ben Axelrod monitored James closely during pre-game warmups and detected no problems with LeBron's ankle!

LeBron running through his regular game day routine (shot looks good too) #3Cavs pic.twitter.com/ejxzzFykQr — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 17, 2017

© 2017 WKYC-TV