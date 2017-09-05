(Photo: Instagram (@sneakerhighway23))

A few weeks ago, LeBron James was spotted wearing a previously unseen Nike sneaker in a pickup game on the campus of UCLA.

We now know it's not the last we'll be seeing of it.

On Tuesday, Instagram user @SneakerHighway23 posted a first look at the new 'LeBron 15' Nike shoe. The sneaker matches the design the Cleveland Cavaliers star forward was spotted wearing last month and appears to be the latest edition in James' signature line.

Lebron 15 is awesome #lebronjames #lebron14 A post shared by Sneakerhighway (@sneakerhighway23) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

Lebron 15 is awesome!!! It was made by battlemax and battleknit #lebronjames #lebron14 #lebron15 A post shared by Sneakerhighway (@sneakerhighway23) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

According to SneakerNews.com, the LeBron 15 features never before seen Nike technology.

The upper is a textured knit material called BattleKnit as it features a textured weave that adds depth in design, while the cushioning unit is called BattleMax and features compartments of visibile Zoom Air. An aggressive heel counter is the only external piece on the upper, so it’s clear that designer Jason Petrie went super minimal for the LeBron 15 shoes, the ninth LeBron signature shoe he’s helmed (not to mention the Low, Soldier, and other takedown iterations).

James has worn a different Nike signature shoe in each season since making his NBA debut in 2003. After receiving a $90 million contract with the shoe company before ever making his professional debut, James signed a lifetime deal with Nike in 2015, which is reportedly worth more than $1 billion.

Last year, the 'LeBron 14' signature sneaker didn't arrive until nearly two months into the season, with James debuting the shoe against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. But with James already wearing a version of his new sneaker, it appears the LeBron 15 will be ready in time for the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

No word yet on when the LeBron 15 will be available for retail.

