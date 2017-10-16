Nike opens downtown Cleveland pop-up store to sell new LeBron 15 sneaker

INDEPENDENCE, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: The shoes of LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 25, 2017 in Independence, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

On Monday morning, Nike released a new commercial commemorating the start of LeBron James' 15th season in the NBA.

Later in the day, Nike revealed that Cleveland will get the first shot at buying the shoe the spot is intended to promote.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday night and running through Sunday, Nike will run a pop-up shop in downtown Cleveland, which will sell James' new signature sneaker, the 'LeBron 15.' On Monday afternoon, James took to Instagram to share a sneak peak of the store, which is located at 2000 East 9th street, on the corner of 9th & Euclid.

Nike launching a pop-up store on E 9th tomorrow, where the LeBron 15 will go on sale for the first time pic.twitter.com/SRv2bgF8jB — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 16, 2017

According to Nike, the store -- named 'the 15' -- will sell three colorways of James' new signature sneaker, including "the Ghost," "Ashes" and "Pride of Ohio." The shop will also sell James' new Cleveland Cavaliers Nike jersey, as well as exclusive t-shirts.

Just hours prior to the store's opening, the NBA's official Twitter account revealed that the Road Trippin' Podcast was taping an episode from 'the 15,' featuring James and Cavs forward Kevin Love as guests.

James has endorsed Nike since his rookie season in 2003 and signed a lifetime contract with the shoe and apparel manufacturer in 2015. Having received a new Nike signature shoe in each of his first 15 years in the league, James said earlier this year that the LeBron 15 is his favorite version yet.

