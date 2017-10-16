WATCH | Nike releases new LeBron James commercial ahead of 2017-18 season

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 10: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on while playing the Chicago Bulls during a pre season game at Quicken Loans Arena on October 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - In what's become an annual tradition since he first entered the NBA, Nike unveiled a new LeBron James commercial on Monday -- a day ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers star's 15th season opener.

Making its debut on Twitter, the 58-second spot features highlights of James spliced with social media clips and shots of nature as a narration and dramatic music plays. The commercial plays on the theme that a beast has been awoken -- perhaps a reference to Steph Curry's summer slights or Kyrie Irving's request for a trade.

The clip closes with a line that could be perceived as both a preview of what's to come this season and a warning.

"That's their future now," the narrator warns James' foes as a clip of him dunking plays. "And I'd feel sorry for them, if it wasn't so damn fun to watch."

Provided his injured ankle is healthy enough to do so, James and the Cavs will open the 2017-18 season on Tuesday night when they host Irving and the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.

© 2017 WKYC-TV