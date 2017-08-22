Nike to sell LeBron James' first shoe, the Air Zoom Generation, in limited release

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 29: A detail of Lebron James #23 shoes of the Cleveland Cavaliers before his first game against the Sacramento Kings during an NBA game at Arco Arena October 29, 2003 in Sacramento, California. (Photo: Jed Jacobsohn, 2003 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - This season, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will wear new Nike uniforms.

But later this week, the shoe manufacturer "The King" has endorsed since his rookie season will look backward, not forward.

According to Nike's 'SNKRS' app, the company will hold a second re-release of the Air Zoom Generation on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. After re-releasing the shoe in the "First Game" colorway earlier this year, the "King's First" colorway that will go on sale Saturday will mirror the same shoe James wore in the first game of his NBA career on Oct. 29, 2003.

That night, James totaled 25 points, 9 assistants and 6 rebounds in a loss to the Sacramento Kings. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft's debut was one of the most highly anticipated in league history, with Nike releasing a commercial hyping James' first game.

The AZG "King's First" will be available in limited release, with the shoe only being for sale at four Foot Locker stores in New York and two in Ohio -- including Southpark Mall in Strongsville and Easton Town Center in Columbus -- as well as the SNKRS app. The AZG "King's First" will retail for $175.

The re-release of another Air Zoom Generation, which James wore throughout his rookie season with the Cavs, likely means that more LeBron retro shoe releases are on their way. In 2015, James signed a lifetime deal with Nike, which some have speculated to be worth more than $1 billion.

In January, James posted an emotional video to his "Uninterrupted" platform announcing the first Air Zoom Generation's re-release.

“It’s retro time. It’s time," the 4-time MVP said in the video. "I can’t be more proud at this point in my life -- at this point in my career -- to know that it all started right here."

It's retro time again.

