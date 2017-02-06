REPORT: LeBron pushing Cavs to acquire Melo...even if it means goodbye to Love

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 26: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks in action against Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on March 26, 2016 in New York City. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 107-93 (Photo: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images, 2016 Jim McIsaac)

It's the rumor that refuses to die.

An NBA source has told the New York Daily News that LeBron James is pushing the Cavaliers to trade for Carmelo Anthony, even if that means Kevin Love must be included in the deal.

The Anthony-for-Love rumor has been spreading for weeks.

When they first surfaced last month, LeBron told ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "We got 14 guys in here ... We can't play fantasy basketball, we got to go out and play."

But James has been asking for more reinforcements since a postgame rant after a loss in New Orleans. "We need a f---ing playmaker," James told the group of reporters. "I'm not saying you can just go find one like you can go outside and see trees. I didn't say that."

Love is enjoying his best season as a Cavalier, averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds per contest. He is set to play with James and Kyrie Irving in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.

@dinocleveland I'd be incredibly disappointed Dino. Melo fills 1-2 Cavs' needs...and trading Love for Melo would create 5-6 more Cavs needs! — Rob Vaughan (@RobertoVinCLE) February 7, 2017

@dinocleveland I say wave goodbye to a repeat... — Garrett (@gghi2018) February 7, 2017

@dinocleveland how about trading LeBron. I'm getting sick of him trying to play GM. — Tom Zap (@tzap00) February 7, 2017

@dinocleveland I don't know about getting Anthony. Also, this is a tabloid, so it's not Woj, Marc Stein, Lowe, Windy, etc. — Samuel Fleming (@nashman92) February 7, 2017

