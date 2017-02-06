WKYC
REPORT: LeBron pushing Cavs to acquire Melo...even if it means goodbye to Love

David DeNatale, WKYC 8:24 PM. EST February 06, 2017

It's the rumor that refuses to die.

An NBA source has told the New York Daily News that LeBron James is pushing the Cavaliers to trade for Carmelo Anthony, even if that means Kevin Love must be included in the deal.

The Anthony-for-Love rumor has been spreading for weeks. 

When they first surfaced last month, LeBron told ESPN's Dave McMenamin:  "We got 14 guys in here ... We can't play fantasy basketball, we got to go out and play."

But James has been asking for more reinforcements since a postgame rant after a loss in New Orleans. "We need a f---ing playmaker," James told the group of reporters. "I'm not saying you can just go find one like you can go outside and see trees. I didn't say that."

Love is enjoying his best season as a Cavalier, averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds per contest. He is set to play with James and Kyrie Irving in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. 

I asked for fan reaction on Twitter after this story from the Daily News came out. Here's what you had to say: 

