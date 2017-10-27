Social media reacts to LeBron James wishing Lonzo Ball a happy birthday

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers waits for the start of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Harry How, 2017 Getty Images)

Earlier this year, LeBron James took a strong stand against Lavar Ball, who had made comments about the Cleveland Cavaliers star forward's two sons and their futures in basketball.

Apparently James' issue with the Ball family, however, doesn't extend to Lavar's oldest son, Lonzo.

On Friday, James took to Twitter to publicly wish the Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard a happy 20th birthday.

Naturally, social media ran wild with James' tweet as the Lakers have been a long-rumored destination for the 4-time MVP when he becomes a free agent in 2018. It didn't take long for Twitter to put two and two together, using James' post to further fuel speculation.





For what it's worth, James has insisted it's his preference to finish his career in Cleveland and that he won't deal with his 2018 free agency until it arrives.

"It hasn't changed," James said of his intention to finish his career in Cleveland. "That's why I sit up here today, still in this uniform, still ready to lead this franchise to a championship and put us in a position where we can still be successful.

"Anytime I'm able to either be a free agent or my contract is up, then I will approach that when the summer comes."

That, however, won't stop social media from speculating -- as only it can.

