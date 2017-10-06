WATCH | LeBron James mocks his own hairline in Instagram video

(Photo: Instagram)

CLEVELAND - For one reason or another, LeBron James has appeared exceptionally happy this offseason.

It was the case at Cleveland Cavaliers' media day a week ago, and even more so once the team added one of his best friends, Dwyane Wade.

On Friday, James' exuberance carried over to social media as he discussed an admittedly sensitive topic for himself: His hairline. In an Instagram story starring himself, Wade and Cavs forward Richard Jefferson, James lamented his ability to consistently grow hair on the side of his face, but not the top of his head.

On the bright side for Cleveland tonight, here’s LeBron making jokes about his hairline pic.twitter.com/SYvB5usBfI — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 6, 2017

True to form this offseason, James ended the post -- which was sandwiched between his signature social media workout videos -- with a laugh.

The Cavs will take on the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday night in their second preseason game of the year. James, however, will miss the contest as he continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered last week.

