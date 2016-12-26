WATCH | LeBron James records Christmas message for fans after beating Golden State Warriors

(Photo: @uninterrupted on Twitter)

CLEVELAND -- It was certainly a merry Christmas for Cleveland sports fans as the Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors 109-108 Sunday.

After their victory, LeBron James recorded a special holiday message to recap the “unbelievable” game and thank fans.

“What an unbelievable atmosphere," he said in the video, which was posted to Uninterrupted's Twitter page. "Our fans are unbelievable. That Golden State team, man. So many challenges. So difficult to handle. All them great players they just put you in so many difficult positions throughout the game. No fusses, just try to keep composure. Being down 14 in the fourth and being able to rally like that.”

Although it may have been Christmas, LeBron said it felt more like June.

“It was a playoff-type atmosphere,” he continued. “To be a part of a game like that is gonna be something that I’m gonna wish I could get back when I’m done playing the game, man. Those are the moments right there where you wish you could get back. That’s why I never take it for granted.”

And then he gave a big shout out to all of Cleveland’s fans.

“Our fans, like I said, the Land, you guys always protect Cleveland, man. We never take y’all for granted. Just know that. We never take y’all for granted. So thank you. Merry Christmas, happy new year and all that great stuff that holidays bring with them.”

