Live updates and stream links for Kyrie Irving's Boston Celtics introductory press conference

The Boston Celtics will formally introduce former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving -- as well as free agent forward Gordon Hayward -- at a Friday morning press conference.

The press conference will be streamed on NBA.com, as well as CSNNE.com.

Live updates to follow:

- Irving calls his career in Cleveland "an unbelievable journey" and an "unbelievable ride." Says he won't point fingers for his desire for a departure, but is looking forward to the opportunity ahead.

- Asked about the burden of carrying the Celtics franchise, Irving says he doesn't believe that responsibility falls on any one player. "The teams get remembered more than the players," he says. Notes the Celtics storied history, from both a team and player standpoint.

- Celtics GM Danny Ainge declines to comment about his communication with the Cavs over the past week as the two teams discussed additional compensation.

- Irving admits to asking for a trade. Says it's the most human thing he could have done and calls the decision "courageous." Says he's been "patiently waiting" through the entire process.

- Asked specifically about the last week as the trade waited to be finalized, Irving reiterates that he was patient. Says he cursed twice and ran out on the street to Atlanta when he learned the trade finally went through.

- Irving asked about now competing with the Cavs, he says that he'll defer to coach Brad Stevens from a strategic standpoint. Says the team has yet to meet collectively. "I'm just finally happy to get my jersey on this stage," he says.

- Stevens says "we all know what we're shooting for," in reference to Boston's championship aspirations.

