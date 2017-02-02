Magic Johnson to return to Lakers as ownership adviser

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday that Hall of Fame point guard and Lakers legend Magic Johnson will return to the organization to assist team executive Jeanie Buss in "all areas of basketball" as an adviser.

"Magic Johnson is one of the NBA's greatest players and it is terrific to see him returning to the Lakers," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "He is a truly special person and a natural leader with a relentless passion for basketball and profound knowledge of the game."

According to the release sent out by the team, Johnson's duties will include, but won't be limited to, "advising ownership on all business and basketball matters, collaborating with coaches, evaluating and mentoring players, assessing future franchise needs and helping ownership to determine the best path for growth and success."

Johnson will spend time at the Lakers training facility in El Segundo, Calif. and will report directly to Buss.

"Everyone knows my love for the Lakers," Johnson, 57, said. "Over the years, I have considered other management opportunities, however my devotion to the game and Los Angeles make the Lakers my first and only choice. I will do everything in my power to help return the Lakers to their rightful place among the elite teams of the NBA."

Johnson, who is also a part-owner of the L.A. Dodgers and Sparks, won five championships and earned three MVP awards during his 13 NBA seasons — all of which he spent with the Lakers. He is widely considered the greatest point guard in NBA history.

USA TODAY