NBA Draft Recap: Chicago Bulls trade Jimmy Butler; Cleveland Cavaliers quiet

Dave "DIno" DeNatale , WKYC 12:49 AM. EDT June 23, 2017

The 2017 NBA Draft has come and gone, here were our observations as we monitored the action: 

12:19 a.m.--NBA DRAFT COMES TO A CLOSE

Here's some of what we know after Thursday night/Friday morning's NBA Draft:

  • Paul George is still the property of the Indiana Pacers.
  • The Cavaliers are still without a general manager/head of basketball operations.
  • Channing Frye and Joel Embiid are the winners in social media this evening.

11:15 p.m.--CAVS REPORTEDLY TRY TO DEAL INTO SECOND ROUND

It had been reported that the Cavaliers would be unable to 'buy' a draft pick like they did last year with Kay Felder, but that apparently didn't stop them from trying to deal their way into the second round. Per ESPN's Mark J. Spears: 

9:15 p.m.--SOCIAL MEDIA IS HAVING FUN WITH THE BALL FAMILY

Lonzo Ball is going to the Los Angeles Lakers after being taken with the second overall pick. His outspoken father, LaVar wasted NO TIME in calling his shot for his son. 

No pressure on the kid, right?

How about this response from two members of the Philadelphia 76ers: 

8:30 p.m.--CHANNING FRYE, APPARENTLY NOT RETIRING

It's early, but Channing Frye of the Cavaliers has the lead in the clubhouse for the social media post of the night. Frye responded to a tweet from Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.com and Fox Sports Ohio indicating that both Channing and Richard Jefferson may be preparing to retire this offseason, creating salary/roster spots.

Frye on Instagram: 
 

What? Am I? #NoTheF$£6ImNot

A post shared by Channing Frye (@channingfrye) on

8:15 p.m.--WHAT ELSE ARE WE HEARING?

Plenty. Let's start with the Cavaliers. Coming into tonight, we knew that they had discussions for multi-team deals involving Paul George and Jimmy Butler.  Scratch off Butler..and George may also be headed elsewhere as well. 

We'll see if that potential 'Woj bomb' goes off before the end of the evening.

Also from the Wine and Gold per Windhorst: 

Interesting.  The Cavs drafted Green during LeBron James' first go-around here. 

8:00 p.m.--HERE WE GO, 1ST SPLASH OF THE NIGHT

It was reported by The Chicago Tribune's KC Johnson, The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski and ESPN's Brian Windhorst pretty much at the same time. The Chicago Bulls will trade Jimmy Butler along with the 16th pick in the draft to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the 7th overall pick in the draft.

Butler had been a rumored target of the Cleveland Cavaliers in multi-team trade discussions throughout the week.  Read the breakdown of the trade from USA Today's Sam Amick and Jeff Zilgutt.

Butler played for Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau in Chicago, and as ESPN Stats and Info points out, rather well...

Chicago Bulls trade Jimmy Butler to Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, No. 7

