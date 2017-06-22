NBA Draft Recap: Chicago Bulls trade Jimmy Butler; Cleveland Cavaliers quiet

(Photo: Getty Sports Images, 2017 NBAE)

The 2017 NBA Draft has come and gone, here were our observations as we monitored the action:

12:19 a.m.--NBA DRAFT COMES TO A CLOSE

Here's some of what we know after Thursday night/Friday morning's NBA Draft:

Paul George is still the property of the Indiana Pacers.

The Cavaliers are still without a general manager/head of basketball operations.

Channing Frye and Joel Embiid are the winners in social media this evening.

11:15 p.m.--CAVS REPORTEDLY TRY TO DEAL INTO SECOND ROUND

It had been reported that the Cavaliers would be unable to 'buy' a draft pick like they did last year with Kay Felder, but that apparently didn't stop them from trying to deal their way into the second round. Per ESPN's Mark J. Spears:

Cavaliers tried to land pick to get Cal forward Ivan Rabb, but deal fell through and he lands with Memphis with 35th pick, source said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 23, 2017

Cavs thought they had deal for 34th from Kings to draft Cal's Ivan Rabb, source said but it stalled at deadline.Terms were already agreed to — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 23, 2017

9:15 p.m.--SOCIAL MEDIA IS HAVING FUN WITH THE BALL FAMILY

Lonzo Ball is going to the Los Angeles Lakers after being taken with the second overall pick. His outspoken father, LaVar wasted NO TIME in calling his shot for his son.

No pressure on the kid, right?

How about this response from two members of the Philadelphia 76ers:

Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

8:30 p.m.--CHANNING FRYE, APPARENTLY NOT RETIRING

It's early, but Channing Frye of the Cavaliers has the lead in the clubhouse for the social media post of the night. Frye responded to a tweet from Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.com and Fox Sports Ohio indicating that both Channing and Richard Jefferson may be preparing to retire this offseason, creating salary/roster spots.

Frye on Instagram:

What? Am I? #NoTheF$£6ImNot A post shared by Channing Frye (@channingfrye) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

8:15 p.m.--WHAT ELSE ARE WE HEARING?

Plenty. Let's start with the Cavaliers. Coming into tonight, we knew that they had discussions for multi-team deals involving Paul George and Jimmy Butler. Scratch off Butler..and George may also be headed elsewhere as well.

Indiana and Boston are engaged in serious talks on a Paul George trade, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

We'll see if that potential 'Woj bomb' goes off before the end of the evening.

Also from the Wine and Gold per Windhorst:

The Cavs and Spurs have been in trade talks involving Danny Green, sources say. Spurs' asking price has been high, though. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 22, 2017

Interesting. The Cavs drafted Green during LeBron James' first go-around here.

8:00 p.m.--HERE WE GO, 1ST SPLASH OF THE NIGHT

It was reported by The Chicago Tribune's KC Johnson, The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski and ESPN's Brian Windhorst pretty much at the same time. The Chicago Bulls will trade Jimmy Butler along with the 16th pick in the draft to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the 7th overall pick in the draft.

Butler had been a rumored target of the Cleveland Cavaliers in multi-team trade discussions throughout the week. Read the breakdown of the trade from USA Today's Sam Amick and Jeff Zilgutt.

Butler played for Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau in Chicago, and as ESPN Stats and Info points out, rather well...

Last time Jimmy Butler played for Tom Thibodeau (2014-15)

- won Most Improved Player

- Made 1st All-Star team

- 2nd-team All Defense — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 22, 2017

© 2017 WKYC-TV