New York Knicks agree to trade Carmelo Anthony to Oklahoma City Thunder

The New York Knicks have agreed to terms on a trade that will send star forward Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick (via Chicago), a person with knowledge of the agreement confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke under the condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been made official.

After months of stalemate, the Knicks finally found a trade partner that was amenable to Anthony. Armed with a no-trade clause, the 10-time All-Star had only agreed to be traded to the Houston Rockets. That list expanded recently, with Anthony adding the Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Knicks media day and training camp fast approaching early next week, there was pressure to address the Anthony situation sooner rather than later.

Anthony will join a star-studded roster of 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and All-Star forward Paul George, who Oklahoma City acquired via trade in June.

The trade agreement was first reported by ESPN and The Vertical.

