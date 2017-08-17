REPORT | Cleveland likely out of running for 2020, 2021 NBA All-Star Games

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Eastern Conference reacts after a play in the second half against the Western Conference during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo: Elsa, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - As the debate over renovations to Quicken Loans Arena has waged on, one of the arguments in favor of putting taxpayer money toward 'the Q' has been that it would help bring an NBA All-Star Game to Cleveland.

Those plans, however, appear to be on hold.

Last month, NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum told Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert in a letter that if construction on the proposed Quicken Loans Arena transformation project didn't begin by Sept. 15, Cleveland would fall out the running to host either the 2020 or 2021 All-Star Games. And when the Ohio Supreme Court ruled last week that the City of Cleveland must review petitions against the Q's proposed $140 million renovations, it all but assured the arena upgrades wouldn't meet Tatum's deadline.

Per Cleveland Crain's Kevin Kleps:

The next step is determining whether the referendum will be placed on the November ballot, or if it will be part of a special election early in 2018, which would cost Cleveland taxpayers another $763,600. Either option would mean Cleveland would be out of the running to host one of the two All-Star Games. A Cavs source told Crain's that the organization hasn't heard anything official from the league, but the source wasn't certain that they would, since Tatum's letter was "very clear."

That's not to say Cleveland couldn't resubmit a bid to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2022 -- or beyond -- should the arena's renovations ultimately come to fruition. But for now, it appears that both the arena upgrades -- and the All-Star Game's return to Cleveland -- will be occurring later rather than sooner, if at all.

