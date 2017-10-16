REPORT | Kendrick Perkins agrees to deal with Cleveland Cavaliers G-league affiliate Canton Charge

INDEPENDENCE, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: Kendrick Perkins #21 of the Cleveland Cavaliers poses during media day at Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 25, 2017 in Independence, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - In an effort to trim its roster to the necessary 15 players prior to opening night, the Cleveland Cavaliers waived Kendrick Perkins over the weekend.

Although he's declined the Cavs' offer to join their coaching staff -- for now -- the veteran big man won't be too far away. Failing to catch on with another NBA team, Perkins has decided to sign a contract with Cleveland' G-League (formerly the D-League) affiliate Canton Charge, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 6-foot-10 Perkins spent 13 seasons in the NBA from 2003-2016, including a 17-game stint with the Cavs in 2015. In 2008, he won an NBA title as the starting center for the Boston Celtics and has consistently been praised for his toughness on the floor and leadership off of it.

After spending the 2015-16 campaign with the New Orleans Pelicans, Perkins sat out the entirety of last season as he battled weight issues. The 32-year-old, however, accepted a training camp invite with the Cavs last month, where he showed a recommitment to his body as he attempted to complete his basketball comeback.

Although he won't be a member of Cleveland's roster on opening night, his presence in Canton will allow the Cavs to keep a close eye on the Texas native throughout the season.

"I'm serious and I'm committed to this (opportunity)," he told Wojnarowski in a text message. "I will sacrifice to show the NBA."

