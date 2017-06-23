Twitter roasts ESPN analyst Jalen Rose during NBA Draft

ESPN broadcaster Jalen Rose before game two of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena on June 4, 2017. (Photo: Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports)

The 2017 NBA Draft has come and gone.

During Thursday night's telecast, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose compared each draftee to a current or former NBA player.

Rose got roasted on Twitter for some of his comparisons.

I forgot how bad the Jalen rose comparisons are. #blessings pic.twitter.com/X68BDrVTxs — Kyle Brown (@coachkylebrown) June 22, 2017

They need to stop these Jalen rose Comparisons man — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges01) June 23, 2017

Jalen Rose might be the worst analyst I've ever heard 😂 — Dishawn❕ (@1kCullen) June 22, 2017

Who let Jalen Rose do Comparisons? — Jarred Vanderbilt (@JVando_) June 23, 2017

Whyyyyyyy are they allowing Jalen Rose to do player comparisons again?! #NBAdraft2017 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/7SuRYtnicM — Senusé (@SimonPhoenix_) June 22, 2017

Here’s a look back on the draft results (in bold) followed by who Rose compared each player to:

Round 1:

1. 76ers: Markelle Fultz (G) – Washington: Bradley Beal

2. Lakers: Lonzo Ball (G) – UCLA: Ricky Rubio

jalen rose just compared Lonzo Ball to Ricky Rubio 🤦🏽‍♂️ — SoLLUMINATI (@PrinceTatted) June 22, 2017

@espn analyst Jalen Rose just compared the #1 (Fultz) & #2 (Ball) picks to Bradley Beal & Ricky Rubio. What? #NBAdraft2017 — David Casarez (@D_A_Casarez) June 22, 2017

3. Celtics: Jayson Tatum (F) – Duke: Danny Granger

Jalen Rose NBA comparisons in this draft. Granger and Tatum! Ball and Rubio! #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/RoX3tWRAgd — Loso Simple (@Loso_Simple) June 23, 2017

4. Suns: Josh Jackson (F) – Kansas: Andre Iguodala

Jalen Rose's comp for Josh Jackson - Andre Iguodala. Well done. I like it. — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) June 23, 2017

5. Kings: De'Aaron Fox (G) – Kentucky: Elfrid Payton

There goes another one of Jalen Rose's outrageous comparisons again...De'Aaron Fox and Elfrid Peyton??? Gotta be the hair 🤔🤔 — Migs (@mike_dwyer17) June 23, 2017

Am I The Only Person Who Thought Jalen Rose Was Bouta Compare De'Aron Fox To Barack Obama 😂😂 — Voice Of The People (@ytn_otto) June 23, 2017

It would be a lot funnier if Jalen Rose compared a black draft pick to a former white NBA player like De'Aaron Fox to Dan Majerle. — Mikey T (@michaelPunit) June 23, 2017

6. Magic: Jonathan Isaac (F) – Florida State: Andre Kirilenko

Jalen Rose's player comparison are infuriating...Jonathan Isaac is Andrei Kirilenko? pic.twitter.com/QcmD6jUHzN — Matt Wrobel (@matt_wrobel21) June 23, 2017

7. Bulls: Lauri Markkanen (F) – Arizona: Channing Frye

Not sure Bulls fans love Jalen Rose's Markkanen comparison to Channing Frye. — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) June 23, 2017

8. Knicks: Frank Ntilikina (G) – France: George Hill

The Frank Ntilikina - George Hill comparison from @JalenRose is probably one of the worst takes i've ever heard. — Mike Ordan (@airordan) June 23, 2017

I would love to know why Jalen Rose compared Frank to George hill. If he saw 10 minutes of game footage of his I'll be shocked — Kenny K (@KennyK_NY) June 23, 2017

9. Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr. (G) – NC State: Steve Francis

So according to Jalen Rose, the guy the Knicks took is George Hill and the guy the Mavs took right after is Steve Francis. Okay. — Ricky Delgado (@RickyODelgado) June 23, 2017

Dennis Smith Jr to Stevie Francis is the only accurate comparison Jalen Rose has had so far. — LAJ 🎥 (@IsaiahPerry94) June 23, 2017

10. Trail Blazers: Zach Collins (F/C) – Gonzaga: Bill Laimbeer

Jalen Rose has never seen Zach Collins play. He definitely just thought "who is a 7-foot white guy? LAIMBEER!" and made the comparison. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) June 23, 2017

11. Hornets: Malik Monk (G) – Kentucky: Lou Williams

Jalen Rose wanna compare fox to George hill and now monk to Lou will?😂😂😂 — Grant Gibson (@Grant25Gibson) June 23, 2017

Malik monk and lou williams are not similar 🤦🏾‍♂️ jalen rose needs to quit — Amani Karim (@amanikarim42) June 23, 2017

