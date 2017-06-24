WKYC
WATCH | Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson botches 360 dunk in China

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 4:58 PM. EDT June 24, 2017

If you're like me, you probably need something to make you feel better about the way the last few weeks have gone for the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

This might help.

Golden State Warriors' guard Klay Thompson is in China helping to promote Anta sneakers. Apparently he was challenged to execute a 360-degree dunk. It did not go well.

Look, it's not going to make you get over the Cavs losing to the Warriors in five games in the NBA Finals, nor is it going to likely put your mind at ease over the direction of the Wine and Gold after the departure of David Griffin. 

But we can all use a little pick-me-up at the expense of the Warriors, right?

