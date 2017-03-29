Ashland parade and rally honor women's basketball team

(Photo: Jason J. Molyet/News Journal, Custom)

ASHLAND - Ashland University athletics director Al King said previous team celebrations have taken place on campus.

Tuesday was different.

The city of Ashland held a parade and rally to recognize the Division II national champion women's basketball team, as well as the wrestling and indoor track and field teams.

"You people have been so good to us over the years," King told the crowd that filled Corner Park.

The AU women claimed the national championship on Friday with a 93-77 victory over Virginia Union. With the victory, the Eagles capped off a 37-0 season and clinched their second national title in five seasons.

Pockets of people lined Claremont Avenue on a chilly afternoon, cheering for the Eagles, who rode atop an old-school fire engine.

Coach Robyn Fralick shared the moment with the community.

"You better believe that you're all part of our team," she said. "You were unbelievable in helping us bring home the national championship.

"The Purple Swarm was live and ready."

Fralick introduced senior Rachelle Morrison, whom she called the heart and soul of the squad.

"You guys made this experience so much more than I thought it could be," she told the crowd. "I'm just sad that it's over."

Mayor Duane Fishpaw and AU president Carlos Campo rode in a convertible courtesy of Donley Ford behind escorts from the Ashland Police Department, Ashland County Sheriff's Office and Ashland post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Campo looked around at the award-winning athletes.

"This group just raised the bar really high," he said. "We wouldn't want it any other way."

Also honored during the parade and rally were members of the wrestling and men's indoor track and field squads.

The track and field team finished second at nationals, led by sophomore Myles Pringle. He won a national crown in the 400-meter dash. The team finish tied the program's best at the indoor championships.

At 133 pounds, senior Michael Labry, gave the wrestling team a national champion of its own, its first in 21 years. By finishing sixth as a team, the Eagles had their best showing since 2002, when they placed fourth.

Labry marveled at the attendance at women's basketball games.

"If we could get half or even a quarter of what the girls get, I think that would be really good," he said to laughter.

Jud Logan is the veteran track and field coach and a former athlete at the university.

"There's something special going on in Ashland," he said.

Logan said he was a frequent visitor to basketball practices.

"I just like watching excellence," he said. "I'm looking for something I can learn from."

Resplendent in a yellow coat and purple dress, master of ceremonies and city Councilwoman Sandra Tunnell introduced former AU women's basketball coach Sue Ramsey, who guided the Eagles to their other national crown in 2012-2013, to close the program.

Ramsey had the last word.

"At the end of the day, everybody's part of something that is bigger than us all," she said.

