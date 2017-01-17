Baldwin Wallace picks Jim Hilvert as next head football coach

BEREA, OHIO - La Salle High School head football coach Jim Hilvert has accepted the head coaching job at Baldwin Wallace University.

Hilvert and the Lancers held a team meeting Tuesday afternoon, when the second-year coach informed his players of the news. Hilvert led the Lancers to back-to-back Division II state titles. The school's most recent state title was its third consecutive state championship.

"First of all, the Baldwin Wallace job opening, I think it's a unique job with rich tradition," said Hilvert. "Obviously with coach (Jim) Tressel being there and his dad being there. A place where I believe you have a legitimate shot of winning a national championship, playing in the best conference in the OAC. Being in the state of Ohio, being in a metropolitan area outside of Cleveland, with great academics. I think that's the total package there. Being in the interview process and being able to get the job, it's an honor and a privilege to be able to do that.

"And it was tough. It was not an easy decision. The things we did over the last two years, winning two state championships, and the relationships you have with coaches, faculty and the kids ... it's tough. And I'm uprooting my family, that's a tough thing to do, too. But, I thought it was a good opportunity for me and my family. I'm excited about a new challenge that's in front of me."

In January of 2015, Hilvert left Thomas More to accept the La Salle head football coaching position after former Lancers coach Nate Moore accepted the head football coach and athletic director positions at Massillon Washington High School.

Prior to accepting the La Salle job, Hilvert coached at Thomas More College for eight seasons and went 67-19 with six President Athletic Conference titles.

"We had some great memories," said Hilvert Tuesday, shortly after a team meeting where he informed his former players. "We had a great run. (Principal) Marshall, (athletic director) Keith Pantling and all those guys made it really hard for me and they did everything in their power to keep me at La Salle. With (former athletic director) Dan Flynn giving me the opportunity and hiring me two years ago, it's been a great run, and I've met some great people throughout the building. I'll always cherish those relationships. It's been a really good two years."

Hilvert said telling his players was very difficult.

"I brought in the seniors that were on the team this year and the younger guys," he said. "The underclassmen, you're not gonna be there with them so they have mixed feelings: 'Well, I'm happy for you but I'm also upset that you're not gonna be around.' And I understand that. It's obviously happened real quick the last couple years with me and coach Moore, so it's even harder. I told them, 'Eventually, you'll understand. Hopefully our paths will cross down the road and if there's anything I can do ... I'll help you out any way possible.

"And, obviously, I'm gonna be looking on Friday nights, seeing how the Lancers do every week."

John Snell stepped down as football coach of Baldwin Wallace in November, after going 3-7 this past season and 92-60 overall.

"I tell people all the time, my bucket list was to win a state title in the state of Ohio, which I was fortunate enough to win two," said Hilvert. "My other goal is to win a national championship and hopefully I'll get the opportunity to be able to do that. I know it's not gonna be easy. There's a lot of great teams out there."

