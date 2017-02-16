College baseball team recreates 'Major League': video

(Photo: Screenshot, YouTube, Custom)

They should've got the live chicken.

That's all that's missing from the University of Arizona baseball team's recreation of "Major League." Manager Jay Johnson even got in on the action and gave an impressive Lou Brown imitation.

The team recreated the scene when the Cleveland Indians arrive for spring training, the part of the movie where viewers are first introduced to all of its characters.

Watch Arizona's version of the scene, then compare it to the original:

