Former Lake Erie College football coach violated school policy

PAINESVILLE, OHIO - The Lake Erie College football coach who lasted just over a month on the job resigned after violating school policy, college officials tell WKYC.

Jeff Horrocks was hired to the position of head football coach Dec. 29, 2016.

According to a school official, Horrocks engaged in behavior that was "a violation of policy" on Feb. 4. School officials confronted Horrocks Feb. 6 and he resigned by the end of the day.

Lake Erie College says it has a "zero tolerance policy," but did not provide details on Horrocks' actions. A source tells WKYC the alleged incident began at Willoughby Brewing Company and the night "went terribly bad" from there.

School officials say they conducted an internal investigation, but a criminal report was not filed with police.

Horrocks was the school's second head football coach. He was hired after a two-month search that included more than 200 candidates, The News-Herald reports. He was previously the offensive coordinator for Fairmount State University in West Virginia.

Jerry Hazzard, who has been part of the Lake Erie staff for almost 10 years, has been named the new head football coach.

