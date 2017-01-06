Hunter Wells, Avery Moss lead Youngstown State into FCS Title Game

Quarterback Hunter Wells and defensive end Avery Moss lead the Youngstown State Penguins into the FCS National Championship Game. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Custom)

The Youngstown State University football team has utilized a team-first mentality throughout the 2016 season, and that has led the Penguins back to the Football Championship Subdivision National Championship Game for the first time since 1999.



But in order for the team to be successful, there had to be some individual talents who emerged throughout the season, and for the Penguins, junior quarterback Hunter Wells and senior defensive end Avery Moss have been those players for Youngstown State (12-3).

Wells and Moss will put those talents on display for the Penguins against the James Madison Dukes in the FCS National Championship Game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Saturday.



“They are both good players and they are great kids,” Youngstown State coach Bo Pelini said. “They play hard and they work hard. That, to me, is what it’s all about, seeing hard work pay off for these kids, and the commitment they have had, the leadership they have shown and the growth they have brought. That’s been fun to watch.”



Despite missing the first seven games of the 2016 season, Wells, a native of Navarre, Ohio, and graduate of Fairless High School, has completed 108 of his 170 attempts (63.5 percent) for 1,453 yards and nine touchdowns against four interceptions.



In his three years with the Penguins, Wells has completed 388 of his 664 passes (58.4 percent) for 5,200 yards and 36 touchdowns against 18 interceptions.



“I think he’s a lot more comfortable in the pocket,” Pelini said. “I think he’s really made some strides there as far as really sitting in there and making some difficult throws. He’s played at a high level, and I think we’ve gotten better around him.



“I always say, ‘The best thing for a quarterback is to play well around him. He can’t do it by himself.’ I think we’ve gotten better offensively, especially over the last month or so, and I think that’s helped Hunter. He’s obviously done his part very well.”



Defensively, Moss been one of the Penguins’ top pass rushers in 2016.



A general studies major from Tempe, Arizona, Moss has registered 35 solo stops, assisted on 16 others, and is responsible for 14.5 tackles for 80 lost yards. Of those 14.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, 10 have been sacks of opposing quarterbacks.



Also, Moss has defended three passes, broken up another three, registered eight quarterback hits, intercepted one throw and forced a team-high four fumbles.



“Avery has been through a lot,” Pelini said. “We’ve been through a lot together. You know, the first time I saw Avery play was playing high-school basketball. I didn’t even know much, anything about him. I went and saw, was recruiting a kid and went to his basketball game and saw Avery playing basketball.



“That was my first exposure to him. Kind of started recruiting him ever since. He’s a great kid. I’ve watched him really grow personally, which to me, that’s the most important part.



“I always look at it as our job is to help young men prepare for their life after college, and I know that Avery has come a long way and he’s going to be successful in whatever he does, and hopefully, I anticipate he’ll have a chance to play on Sunday.”