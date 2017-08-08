Johnny Manziel on future: If NFL is out, college coaching job may be plan

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Johnny Manziel of the Texas A&M Aggies takes the stage after he was picked #22 overall by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on May 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2014 Getty Images)

With no NFL team calling his name, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel said he’d consider college coaching in pondering his future.

Speaking at the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica, Manziel was asked what his next move would be should the door close on an NFL career.

“I’ve had to ask myself that a little bit as of late over the past year,” Manziel said, “but at the same time, I’d want to be involved in sports in some way, whether it’s coaching, whether it’s doing something like that. So I think that’d be my route.”

Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, said his coaching level preference would be “probably college.” The only notable coaching experience he brings to the table came in February, when he was a coach at an Elite 11 quarterback camp.

