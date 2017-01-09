Mount Union coach Larry Kehres selected to College Football Hall of Fame

ALLIANCE, OHIO - Former Mount Union head football coach Larry Kehres has been selected as a 2017 inductee to the College Football Hall of Fame.
Kehres accumulated 11 Division III NCAA College Football Championships during his 27-season career as the Purple Raiders' head coach. He crafted a 332-24-3 record for a .929 win percentage, the best in all of college football.
Kehres is a Diamond, Ohio native and graduate of Ravenna Southeast High School. He is a Mount Union alumnus and former quarterback, graduating with a business administration degree in 1971.
He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Bowling Green State University in 1971-72 and took over as head coach for the Johnstown Monroe High School program in 1973. He served 11 years as a Purple Raiders assistant coach before taking over as head coach in 1986.
Kehres was named the university's athletic director in 1985 and stepped down as head football coach in 2012.
