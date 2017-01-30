Akron-Kent State rivalry game picked up by ESPNU

The Akron Zips and Kent State Golden Flashes will play on ESPNU on Friday, February 17. (Photo: Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Wagon Wheel rivalry is going national once again!

The first of two regular-season meetings between The University of Akron and Kent State University men’s basketball teams originally scheduled for Saturday, February 18 has been moved to Friday, February 17 to accommodate ESPNU broadcast schedules.

The Mid-American Conference wildcard game will tip off at 7 p.m. at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron.

Riding an 11-game winning streak, the Akron Zips are 18-3 with a perfect 8-0 slate in MAC play through the first two-plus months of the season. Currently, the Zips hold a three-game lead over the Ohio Bobcats in the MAC East Division and are the only team in the entire conference with more than five league wins.

The Zips have won 28 straight games at “The JAR,” including all 11 home contests this season. The 28 consecutive wins at home is the third-longest streak in the country.

The move of the Kent State game is the fourth MAC wildcard selection for the Zips and their sixth nationally televised game this season. The Zips have made one appearance on the ESPN family of networks and had four other games televised by CBS Sports Network.

Akron stands to play 12 televised games this season, with three more MAC wildcard dates left on the schedule, which includes five national TV and five regional air times.

