Akron Zips survive scare from Ball State Cardinals to move onto MAC Championship Game

Akron guard Antino Jackson drives to the hoop during the first half of the MAC Tournament semifinals matchup against the Ball State Cardinals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, Friday night. (Photo: Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Akron Zips will once again do battle for the Mid-American Conference Tournament Championship, but getting there was anything but easy for the regular-season champions.

The top-seeded Zips earned their way back to the MAC Tournament Championship Game for the second straight year by hitting the necessary free throws in the final minute of a 74-70 victory over the upset-minded Ball State Cardinals in semifinal action at Quicken Loans Arena Friday night.

Thanks to hot-shooting nights from the perimeter and interior, as well as points off of early turnovers, the Zips led for the entire game against the Cardinals, and by virtue of the win, they will do battle with either the Ohio Bobcats or their archrivals, the Kent State Golden Flashes, in Saturday night’s MAC Championship Game.

Quite unlike how they started their quarterfinal victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles, the Zips came out firing on all cylinders, and after Cheatham buried a three-pointer from NBA range and gave Akron 7-0 lead, the Cardinals called for a timeout.

The 30-second break in the action did little to quell Akron’s run, however, as Jackson gave the Zips a 10-point advantage, 13-3, when he knocked down a three-pointer from the key with 16:41 to play in the first half.

With 5:20 to play in the half, Akron pushed its lead out to 14 points, 33-19, when Jackson again knocked down a three-pointer, but Ball State had an answer in the form of an 8-0 run over the next 3:40 thanks to back-to-back triples from House and Tahjai Teague.

However, several late-half turnovers from Ball State allowed the Zips to push their advantage back to nine points, 39-30, heading into the halftime break.

Although Akron quickly found themselves back up by double digits, the Cardinals would not go away, and trimmed the deficit down to two points, 47-45, when Francis Kiapway buried a three-pointer with 10:31 to play in regulation.

But the Zips fought back against the Cardinals, and went on a 7-1 run over the next two minutes to push the advantage back up to eight points, 54-46.

When Ball State again cut the deficit down to four points, Akron responded with a quick 4-0 run, capped off by a pair of layups from Jackson. The first of the two layups gave Jackson 1,000 points for his career with the Zips.

© 2017 WKYC-TV