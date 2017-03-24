Dennis Felton named new Cleveland State basketball coach

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 22: Head coach Dennis Felton of the Georgia Bulldogs directs his players against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Alexander Memorial Coliseum in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Paul Abell, 2006 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland State University has named Dennis Felton its new men's basketball coach, the university announced Friday morning.

Felton brings more than 30 years of experience to the Vikings program. He previously was the head men's basketball coach at the University of Georgia and Western Kentucky University. He also was an assistant coach at the University of Tulsa.

Felton's resume includes an SEC Tournament title in 2008 with Georgia, where he coached from 2003-09. He also led Western Kentucky to six straight conference championships and three straight NCAA tournaments.

He was also director of pro player personnel for the San Antonio Spurs from 2010-13.

"I’m extremely excited to return to the head coaching ranks with this opportunity at Cleveland State University,” Felton said in a news release. “I’m grateful to Dr. Berkman and Mike Thomas for the opportunity to lead this program. Cleveland State is an outstanding University that continues to grow in stature on the national landscape. I’m eager to start working with our players to build a championship program and getting out to share my vision of how we plan to partner with the entire community to do special things at Cleveland State.”

Felton will be officially introduced during a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday. He takes over for Gary Waters, who retired after 11 seasons as the Vikings' head coach.

