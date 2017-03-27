Even from sideline, Edmond Sumner found way to lead Xavier Musketeers

Xavier Musketeers guard Edmond Sumner (4) addresses the media in a press conference during the practice day before the West Regional semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. (Photo: Kyle Terada, Custom)

Edmond Sumner’s sophomore season with the Xavier men’s basketball team came to an abrupt and premature end when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee and had to be stretchered off the floor in a win over St. John’s in late January.

Despite being out for all of February and a postseason run throughout the Big East Conference and NCAA tournaments, Sumner found a way to lead from the bench during the Musketeers’ third-ever trip to the Elite Eight.

“I just try to give them words of encouragement, especially Q,” Sumner said of Quentin Goodin. ”Sitting on the sideline, being able to see it on TV, I kind of see more than I did when I was playing, actually, so him being a freshman, I’m knowing that it’s him having to fulfill big roles.

“I just try to keep him up, keep his spirits up, keep his confidence high and let him know there’s going to be ups and downs. He’ll have to keep pushing, especially him being the point guard everyone is looking at him, so if he’s calm and collected, everybody else follows.”

Two years ago, the Musketeers rattled off consecutive wins on opening weekend to make it to the Sweet 16, where they met the second-seeded Arizona Wildcats. However, they came up on the wrong end of the scoreboard and were eliminated from contention.

Determined to atone for that loss, Xavier did not waste their chance at redemption.

A member of the 2015 team that lost to Arizona, Sumner was proud of his teammates for their efforts to get to the Elite Eight.

“It’s good to be here with the guys, you know, they keep my spirits up,” Sumner said. “Them winning, it keeps my hope up a lot seeing them succeed. That’s the ultimate goal this year was for us to get back to the Sweet 16 and advance. So for them to get back here, I mean it’s great, especially all the adversity we had to face throughout the whole year, it’s great to be here.”

Forced into a starting role because Sumner suffered the season-ending knee injury, the 6-foot-4 Goodin guided the Musketeers to a 9-8 record, including six wins over their final eight outings, and five in tournament play.

Since moving into the starting lineup, Goodin averaged 6.77 points per game, well past his typical per-game output. Additionally, Goodin handed out five assists per game over the last seven weeks.

Goodin registered five or more assists in 11 of his 18 starts.

“Ed’s helped me a lot,” Goodin said. “I feel like I followed every footstep he’s ever guided me. And I feel like it all started in practice. Our very first practice, we were head to head and he dominated.

“I just went back and watched film with Coach Steele, and also, as he said, shared some words of encouragement, not to get down and things like that. So Ed’s really helped me, I guess, guided me through this whole path.”

