Get your 'Kent Read, Kent Write, CAN DANCE' shirt for tournament time

WKYC 4:52 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

The MAC Champion Kent State Golden Flashes are headed to their first NCAA Tournament since 2008, and the crew at GV Art + Design have come up with a fun, yet clever way to enjoy the ride.

You can buy their latest T-shirt that pokes a little fun at one of the oldest insults against Kent State students.

The GV Art + Design folks write, "CONGRATS Flashes! You're Dancing for the first time since 2008! We thought we would have some fun and give all our Kent people something to show their school pride while celebrating such a big moment!"

You can place your order for a 'Kent Read, Kent Write, CAN DANCE' shirt here.

Demand is through the roof for these T-shirts so get your order in now! 

The Golden Flashes will take on UCLA in Sacramento on Friday night.

