WKYC
Close

How do YOU make your NCAA Tournament picks? Here's one way: Mascots!

How do you pick your NCAA Tournament winners?

WKYC 8:17 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

The NCAA Tournament is underway! 

Have you been checking your brackets to see how 'your' teams are doing? Everyone seems to have their own way of picking who will get to the Final Four and win the National Championship.

Some do hours and hours of research. Others have their own 'scientific' method.

WKYC Channel 3 Executive Producer "Dancin'" Julie Flynn joined Jim Donovan at the end of Thursday's 7 p.m. news to reveal her bracket. She goes with mascots and nicknames to make her selections!

Check out the Bulldog herself with Jimmy in the player above!

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

JIMMY'S TAKE | Kent State can be this year's NCAA Tournament 'Cinderella' team

WKYC

Kent State Golden Flashes arrive in Sacramento for NCAA Tournament

WKYC

Xavier Musketeers continue business trip in NCAA Tournament

WKYC

Kent State excited by chance to face UCLA in NCAA Tournament

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories