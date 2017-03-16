How do YOU make your NCAA Tournament picks? Here's one way: Mascots!

(Photo: WKYC)

The NCAA Tournament is underway!

Have you been checking your brackets to see how 'your' teams are doing? Everyone seems to have their own way of picking who will get to the Final Four and win the National Championship.

Some do hours and hours of research. Others have their own 'scientific' method.

WKYC Channel 3 Executive Producer "Dancin'" Julie Flynn joined Jim Donovan at the end of Thursday's 7 p.m. news to reveal her bracket. She goes with mascots and nicknames to make her selections!

Check out the Bulldog herself with Jimmy in the player above!

© 2017 WKYC-TV