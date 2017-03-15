JIMMY'S TAKE | Kent State can be this year's NCAA Tournament 'Cinderella' team

(Photo: Matt Florjancic)

As the NCAA Tournament prepares to get underway, very few are giving Kent State any chance to knock off UCLA on Friday.

The Golden Flashes are an 18 point underdog to the Bruins.

Yet, we've seen 'Cinderella' upsets throughout the storied history of the tournament, so why not Kent State? WKYC Channel 3 Sports Director Jim Donovan lays out what the Flashes need to do to have any chance to topple UCLA in Wednesday's 'Jimmy's Take.' Watch on the player above!

© 2017 WKYC-TV