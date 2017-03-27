Keith Dambrot leaving Akron to become Head Basketball Coach at Duquesne

(Photo: WKYC)

A record setting run for Keith Dambrot as Head Coach of the University of Akron men's basketball team is apparently set to come to an end.

ESPN's Jeff Goodman reports on Monday evening that Dambrot has agreed to a seven-year contract to become the new Head Coach at Duquesne.

UPDATE: Just after 10:00 p.m. on Monday, the University of Akron released a statement confirming Dambrot's departure.

Dambrot led the Zips to three NCAA Tournament appearances as his teams won three MAC Tournament crowns and six regular season championships. Dambrot won the MAC Coach of the Year honor three times.

In his 13 seasons with Akron, the 58-year-old won 305 games and lost 139, a winning percentage of 69%. However, despite winning better than 25 games in each of the last two seasons, the Zips could not find their way into the NCAA Tournament after losing in the MAC Tournament final.

Duquesne plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference, which routinely gets multiple bids for the NCAA Tournament every year. Dambrot's work will be cut out for him with the Dukes, who were just 10-22 in 2016-17, including a 3-15 conference record.

