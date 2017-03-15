Kent State Golden Flashes arrive in Sacramento for NCAA Tournament

(Photo: BOB CHRISTY, KENT STATE UNIVERSITY)

Kent State University's men's basketball team has arrived in Sacramento, California in preparation to take on UCLA in Friday's second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Flashes will take on the Bruins at 9:57 p.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center.

Special thanks to Kent State University's (and WKYC Channel 3 alum) Eric Mansfield for sharing the below video and photos with us.

© 2017 WKYC-TV