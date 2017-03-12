LIVE UPDATES: Kent State awaits NCAA Tournament draw

4:00 p.m.-KENT STATE IS GOING DANCING
KENT, Ohio -- The Kent State Golden Flashes are NCAA Tournament bound for the first time since the 2008 season, and the men's basketball team, along with their faithful fans, have descended on the Water Street Tavern near campus to celebrate the berth.
Additionally, the Golden Flashes and fans will watch the Selection Show special to see what their draw is the the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
