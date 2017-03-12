LIVE UPDATES: Kent State awaits NCAA Tournament draw

Members of the Kent State men's basketball team hold up the championship trophy after the Golden Flashes defeated the Akron Zips, 70-65, in the Mid-American Conference Tournament Championship Game at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday night. (Photo: Custom)

4:00 p.m.-KENT STATE IS GOING DANCING

KENT, Ohio -- The Kent State Golden Flashes are NCAA Tournament bound for the first time since the 2008 season, and the men's basketball team, along with their faithful fans, have descended on the Water Street Tavern near campus to celebrate the berth.

Additionally, the Golden Flashes and fans will watch the Selection Show special to see what their draw is the the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Follow along with @MattFlorjancic on Twitter for news and photos from the celebration.

Tweets by @MattFlorjancic

To be part of the discussion, tweet using the hashtag, #KentState.

#KentState Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV