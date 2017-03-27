Quentin Goodin rose above adversity to lead Xavier in NCAA Tournament

Xavier Musketeers guard Quentin Goodin (3) talks with head coach Chris Mack during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Amway Center. (Photo: Kim Klement, Custom)

“Some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them.”

William Shakespeare was not talking about basketball when he wrote those words, but they definitely applied to Xavier freshman point guard Quentin Goodin, who was pressed into a starting role in February and led the Musketeers on their third-ever run to the Elite Eight in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

“I think the toughest thing I’ve had to deal with is playing through my mistakes,” Goodin said. “I expect so much out of myself that when I make a mistake I get down, but I give credit to these guys and just putting confidence in me, telling me I have to keep playing, and that everybody makes mistakes, I just have to play through it. I do credit these guys for leading me because they’ve never led me into the wrong direction.”

Forced into a starting role because point guard Edmond Sumner suffered a season-ending knee injury, the 6-foot-4 Goodin guided the Musketeers to a 9-8 record, including six wins over their final eight outings, and five in tournament play.

“Sometimes, that’s what you need when you’re young,” Xavier coach Chris Mack said. “You need an opportunity to make a few mistakes and continue to play through them, and I think his teammates have gained a great confidence in Quentin throughout these last couple of months.

“I know I have. He’s wide-eyed. He’s never at one point ever felt like or showed like he had answers or he was giving excuses as to why he couldn’t do something or didn’t do something, and that’s the trait of a great player and a humble kid.”

Since moving into the starting lineup, Goodin averaged 6.77 points per game, well past his typical per-game output. Additionally, Goodin handed out five assists per game over the last seven weeks.

Goodin registered five or more assists in 11 of his 18 starts.

“To start off, from day one, Quentin has been a terrific defender, and that gave him a chance,” Mack said. “He wasn’t a guy who was getting blitzed off the bounce, forgetting assignments. He took great pride in his defense. Where I think Quentin struggled, at times, was his decision-making and his confidence, like most freshmen.

“I think once he sort of got his sea legs under him, was able to play through mistakes, he didn’t have that luxury early on because when he made a few mistakes in a row, it was easy to pull him to the side, put him on the bench and let an all-conference player go in.”

With the work that Goodin got through the stretch run of the regular season, as well as the Big East Conference and NCAA tournaments, Xavier has developed even more depth in the backcourt moving forward.

“Quentin being a freshman, he had to step into that role and become our point guard and our leader on the floor,” senior guard Malcolm Bernard said. “I think he’s done a tremendous job. He’s found his way and he’s definitely been helping us.”

