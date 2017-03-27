Sean O'Mara evolved into playmaking forward for Xavier Musketeers

Xavier Musketeers forward Sean O'Mara (54) controls the ball against Maryland Terrapins forward Ivan Bender (13) during the second half in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Amway Center. (Photo: Logan Bowles, Custom)

The Xavier men’s basketball team ran a guard-centric system for much of the 2016-2017 season, but when the Musketeers needed a post presence, junior forward/center Sean O’Mara answered the bell, especially late in the regular season and during the Big East Conference and NCAA tournaments.

O’Mara averaged 8.0 points per game in the Big East Tournament, and then, totaled 42 markers in the Xavier’s four games in the NCAA Tournament, where the Musketeers advanced to the West Region Final despite losing their starting point guard in the final January game.

“I’m happy for Sean O’Mara,” Xavier coach Chris Mack said. “I think some of the best developmental stories of players are the ones that don’t get it handed to them early.

“I think a year ago about the kid, James Farr, we had who struggled to get off the bench his first couple of years and turned into an all-conference rebounder his senior year and led us to a two seed, and Sean’s following that same path.”

After scoring in double figures only three times between November 29 and the end of the Big East Tournament, O’Mara got things rolling in the NCAA Tournament.

Already down a pair of players, one to injury and another to a mid-season departure, the Musketeers were limited to an eight-man rotation, but guard Trevon Bluiett and O’Mara combined to score 39 points as Xavier, the No. 11 seed in the West Region, knocked off the Maryland Terrapins (24-9), 76-65, in the first round.

O’Mara scored 18 points and added seven rebounds in 21 minutes in the win over Maryland, and then, followed it up with an 11-point, five-rebound, three-assist, three-block performance in a 91-66 demolishing of the third-seeded Florida State Seminoles.

While O’Mara scored only eight points against second-seeded Arizona, his final basket of the game sealed a 73-71 upset of the Wildcats.

“The thing about Sean is he’s always been, ever since he came here as a freshman, a terrific back-to-the-basket player, a guy who knew how to use his shoulder, had a great touch,” Mack said. “Our guys really have confidence in him and have always had confidence in him as a scorer.

“Where he’s grown is he’s become a lot better rebounder. He’s become a more disciplined defender, and I think with anything in sports, it’s all about confidence. And I think Sean had some in the beginning of the year, lost it, didn’t play as well.”

To Mack, O’Mara showed what kind of player he can be in the NCAA Tournament, and also, gave Musketeers fans and teammates alike a look at what the future holds for the 6-foot-10, 244-pound native of Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

“I give credit to Sean for being able to pull himself out of that rut and play his best basketball in the last month of the season,” Mack said.

“I’m proud. I’m happy for him, because guys that can go through some adversity and aren’t handed some things, usually, those are the success stories that you root for.”

