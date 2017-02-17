Streak Snapped! Kent State men upset Akron at James A. Rhodes Arena (Photos)

The Kent State Golden Flashes earned a 70-67 win over the Akron Zips at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron Friday night. (Photo: Custom)

It took a rival to break a winning streak.

The Akron Zips (22-5, 12-2 Mid-American Conference) came into Friday night’s Wagon Wheel Challenge game against the Kent State Golden Flashes (15-12, 7-7 MAC) on a 30-game home winning streak, but the upstarts in the MAC East Division were not to be denied.

Behind a 39-point effort in the second half, the Golden Flashes fought their way to a 70-67 win over Akron at The James A. Rhodes Arena, where the Zips had won 30 straight games, which was the second-longest active streak in the NCAA.

Kent State senior center Deon Edwin led the way with 21 points and seven rebounds, and fellow starters Jimmy Hall and Jaylin Walker added 18 and 16 points respectively.

Center Isaiah Johnson and guard Antino Jackson led the way with 18 and 10 points in the starting lineup. Additionally, the Zips got a 16-point effort from forward Daniel Utomi, who knocked down all four of his looks from three-point range.

The Zips and Golden Flashes started slowly on the offensive end of the floor, but Kent State got things rolling first and surged out to a 12-7 lead when guard Kevin Zabo caught a pass from post Adonis De La Rosa and buried a three-pointer with 12:24 to play in the half.

However, Akron responded with a 16-4 run of their own over the next four minutes and took a 23-16 advantage with 8:10 to play in the half. Jackson had three layups and Utomi knocked down a pair of three-pointers during the run.

Down 36-31 at the break, the Golden Flashes came out of the locker room ready to play and drew even with the Zips at 38-38 when Walker connected on a three-point shot with 17:35 to play in regulation. Kent State started the second half by scoring seven of the first nine points.

Kent State ballooned its lead over Akron out to eight points, 46-38, and did so largely on the defensive end of the floor. Sans two free throws from Utomi, the Zips went more than seven minutes without points until Utomi buried a three-pointer with 11:18 to play in the second half.

The Golden Flashes again pushed their lead out to four points, 54-50, when guard Jalen Avery knocked down a three-pointer after catching a pass from Hall with 7:24 to play in the second half.

Tied at 63-63 with 2:03 to play, Kent State closed the game on a 7-4 run.

(© 2017 WKYC)