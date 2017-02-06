Super Bowl's over, time to turn to college hoops

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

If the only college basketball you’ve paid to attention to so far this season involved Grayson Allen tripping someone, have no fear. The USA TODAY Sports college basketball primer is here to help you catch up — and it’s sure to be more enjoyable than your Super Bowl Sunday hangover.

Stretch-run story lines to watch

1.Is this the year Northwestern finally makes the NCAA tournament?

It sure looks like it’s shaping up to be. The Wildcats have never gone dancing, but they’ve come agonizingly close before. Head coach Chris Collins, in his third season, doesn’t shy away from saying he wants to make history in Evanston. His squad — 18-5, 7-3 in the Big Ten — is almost at the precipice of that.

Nervous Northwestern fans will tell you there are still a lot of games and a lot that can go wrong — look no further than leading scorer’s Scottie Lindsey’s illness as a prime example — so they are hesitant to believe this is finally the year everything will ultimately go right. But … it is. (Knocks on wood.)

2. Duke has been confusing, controversy-prone and disjointed all season.

These Blue Devils began the season way back when as the preseason No. 1 in both polls, based on the roster’s combination of elite freshman talent and experienced veterans who know what it takes to win a national championship. But things haven’t come together like they should.

There were injuries that derailed the start of the season for the heralded freshmen, Grayson Allen antics that earned him a suspension and back pain that required surgery and kept Mike Krzyzewski away from the sidelines for a month. But now Coach K is back, everyone’s healthy and the team is riding a three-game win streak into Duke’s game against North Carolina on Thursday. It’s time to see what this team looks like when it’s firing on all cylinders — and, well, if it can fire on all cylinders at all.

3.Kansas’ off-court issues are piling up, and they’re overshadowing the Jayhawks’ on-court success.

The Jayhawks lost at home Saturday for just the 10th time ever under head coach Bill Self, a testament to their dominance and their stranglehold on the Big 12 during his tenure. Despite the loss, they’re certainly within reach of their 13th-consecutive regular-season Big 12 title.

But the headlines related to off-court incidents are alarming. Five players have been interviewed as witnesses as part of an ongoing rape investigation tied to a December incident. And then this week, news broke that Josh Jackson and Lagerald Vick are persons of interest in a police investigation into vandalism. The victim, according to the Kansas City Star, is the same female student a university investigation found Vick likely hit in the arm multiple times and kicked in the face in late 2015.

It’s unclear what the fallout will be from all of these incidents, but it’s worth monitoring this fact: Both Jackson and Vick continue to play, and only Carlton Bragg (possession of drug paraphernalia) has been suspended at all.

4. Gonzaga will likely enter the NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed — and undefeated.

It’s the time of the year where we don’t pay a ton of attention to the Zags, mostly because they’re always head and shoulders above the competition they face on a nightly basis in the West Coast Conference. (And, to be honest, East Coast Bias is a real, unfortunate thing.) But Gonzaga is worth watching, for many reasons — from Player of the Year contender Nigel Williams-Goss to the dominant Zag frontcourt and everything in between — as the Zags make their march toward history.

They’re 24-0, and their toughest remaining test (on paper) appears to be Saturday at No. 19 Saint Mary’s. But if they can clear their hurdle, not only will they likely become the first team since 2014-15 Kentucky to enter the NCAA tournament undefeated, but they could become a popular pick to reach the Final Four for the first time under head coach Mark Few.

5. For the first time, college basketball fans will get a sneak preview of Selection Sunday.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will air a bracket preview show on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET in which selection committee chairman Mark Hollis will unveil the nation’s top 16 seeds (sorted 1-4 by region) as if the season ended. It’s a live look-in of sorts for fans and mock bracketologists alike, helping us all understand the committee’s thought process, and also how top teams’ résumés stack up against one another.

There will be faux outrage, of course, to seeding that can obviously change over the course of the final month of the season, but mostly it’s a fun way to generate buzz for a sport that lacks it outside of the month of March.

Top seeds to know now

Entering the weekend, Villanova, Gonzaga, Kansas and Baylor were projected to be No. 1 seeds if the season ended today, according to USA TODAY Sports bracketologist Shelby Mast (we are five weeks ahead of Selection Sunday). Expect the Zags to stay on the top line despite facing weak competition the rest of the regular season. Keep an eye on the ACC, too; the eventual champion of the best conference ought to have a strong case for a top seed by March 12. Other potential title contenders include: North Carolina, Duke, Louisville and Oregon.

Brief bubble breakdown

The proverbial bubble is always fluid, particularly with five weeks of play left to go. But here’s a quick glance at the most borderline of all borderline NCAA tournament teams.

Mast’s latest last four in: California, Kansas State, Seton Hall and Tennessee

… and first four out: Wake Forest, Rhode Island, Georgetown and Arkansas

If the slipper fits … consider them potential Cinderellas. If they’re able to punch their tickets to the NCAA tournament by winning their conference tournaments, the following teams could do some damage in the big dance: Middle Tennessee State, Valparaiso, Monmouth and Yale.

Best league in the land

The Atlantic Coast Conference will almost assuredly send the most teams — there likely will be nine or 10 (!) making the NCAA tournament.

Freshman phenoms to know, mostly for NBA draft lottery purposes

We’ll start with Ball, who could very well be the No. 1 pick in June’s draft — if he’s not edged out by Washington’s Markelle Fultz, who is much more than a trick-shot extraordinaire yet stuck on a team that won’t sniff the NCAA tournament. Other freshman stars who won’t be in college much longer include Kentucky’s star-studded backcourt of De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, Kansas’s versatile Josh Jackson and North Carolina State’s dynamic Dennis Smith.

USA Today