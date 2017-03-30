'The Shot' That Sent UNC To Its 20th Final Four

That shot though! After a pass from Theo Pinson, Luke Maye, a sophomore from Huntersville knocked down a basket for the UNC win with his feet on the 3-point line, leaving only .03 seconds left in the game.

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 6:27 PM. EDT March 27, 2017

