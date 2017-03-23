Xavier Musketeers carry ashes of February struggles into Sweet 16

Xavier Musketeers guard Malcolm Bernard (11) reacts to defeating the Florida State Seminoles in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Amway Center. (Photo: Kim Klement, Custom)

The Xavier men’s basketball team fought through a disastrous month of February to make enough of a run in the Big East Tournament to earn an at-large bid into the 2017 NCAA Tournament, where it has advanced to the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in the last 12 years.

But the memories of February, where the Musketeers lost their starting point guard, Edmond Sumner, and six straight games, are never far away, as the team carries a jar of ashes with them wherever it goes. And that includes making the cross-country flight from Cincinnati to San Jose, California, where Xavier will face the Arizona Wildcats in the West Region semifinal tonight.

“I really wanted our players to focus on turning the page,” Xavier coach Chris Mack said. “Even after that losing streak, by every bracketologist known to man, we were still a part of the NCAA Tournament.

“However, Selection Sunday was a couple of weeks from then, so we had to figure out a way to be able to turn the page and know as low as we feel as bad as we feel, there's a lot of good things that can happen if we have the right mindset. So we decided to have our players sort of burn those calendars.”

According to Mack, the goal was to get the players looking ahead toward March rather than backwards to the struggles of February.

“We bought a clear jar, called it an urn,” Mack said. “I've never seen one, at least up close and personal, so I couldn't tell a difference whether it was an urn or not. Put the ashes in there as a symbolic gesture that February is gone. Let's concentrate and move forward in March.”

At one point in mid-January, it seemed as though Xavier was lost on the court and would play its way out of NCAA Tournament contention.



But after losses to conference foes in Villanova, Butler and Creighton, whom held Nos. 1, 4 and 6 seeds in other brackets of the NCAA Tournament, the Musketeers righted the ship and won five of their next six outings.



A six-game losing streak sent Xavier reeling heading into the Big East Tournament, but the Musketeers rebounded with a double-digit win over DePaul, and then, knocked off the No. 2 seed in the tournament, Butler, before dropping a three-point decision to Creighton.



Already down a pair of players, one to injury and another to a mid-season departure, the Musketeers were limited to an eight-man rotation, but Trevon Bluiett and Sean O’Mara combined to score 39 points as Xavier knocked off the Maryland Terrapins (24-9), 76-65, in the first round last Thursday.



Then, the Musketeers blew out the third-seeded Florida State Seminoles, 91-66, in second-round play.

“It's ever present,” Mack said of the jar. “It's always on the scorer's table when we practice. It's always in the locker room when our guys come off the floor. We take it everywhere we go. They're sort of forced to. Just a reminder that good things and special things can happen as we look forward and not worry about what happened in the past.”

