Xavier Musketeers don't take Sweet 16 trip for granted

The Xavier Musketeers have been to the Sweet 16 many times before, but that does not mean they are overlooking the accomplishment.

Getting set to play the Arizona Wildcats, the No. 2 seed in the West Region, in the regional semifinal in San Jose, California tonight, the Musketeers (23-13) know well what it means to be back in the Sweet 16, especially being the No. 11 seed and lowest-seeded team remaining in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

“I don't take it for granted, and we don't take it for granted because we know how difficult it is to win, let alone one NCAA Tournament game,” Xavier coach Chris Mack said.

“To be able to get to the second weekend is especially meaningful, but the eye of the needle gets smaller and the teams are trying to get in, to get to a Final Four. You're going to run against great programs, great coaches, experienced players, talented players.”

Although the Musketeers are considered underdogs by those outside of the program, they have a clear focus toward the goals they want to accomplish.

“That's not going to lessen our desire and want for the game,” Mack said. “We're here to win. People may not expect us to win, but as I said before, I really don't take a whole lot of stock in other people's expectations. We're here to win. We're here to compete and to win, and the team that does that best will win.”

Two years ago, the Musketeers rattled off two wins on opening weekend to make it to the Sweet 16, where they met the very same second-seeded Wildcats that will be on the opposing bench tonight.

“The only thing I remember is the locker room after the game because I never re-watched the tape,” guard J.P. Macura said. “I just remember guys with their heads down and some crackers on the floor. People got a little frustrated and that's about it. That's one of the reasons why I want to come ready to play because I don't want to have that feeling again.”

Fellow guard Trevon Bluiett added, “I just remember it being a good battle throughout the whole game, going back and forth, and we were competing for the longest. But I think the last couple minutes of the game, we kind of gassed out and they ended up getting the best of us.”

Those Xavier players in uniform when the Musketeers took on the Wildcats two years ago do not plan on wasting a chance at redemption.

“Arizona is a great team,” Macura said. “They're very big inside. They've got athletic guards. I think we need to do a great job of containing the guards and the bigs and keeping the paint tight and forcing them into tough shots.

“We're all excited to be here. My freshman year, we lost to them, obviously, and it was tough. We're excited to have another crack at it.”

Bluiett added, “It's a pretty good feeling to be back in the Sweet 16. Having done it freshman year, it's kind of refreshing. As far as Arizona, pretty much what he said. They're an athletic team, athletic guards and they play well together. They're well-coached and they're pretty big on the inside, so it's going to be a pretty tough battle.”

