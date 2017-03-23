Xavier Musketeers never lost faith in each other

Xavier Musketeers guard Quentin Goodin (3) talks to fellow guard J.P. Macura (55) during the second half against the Butler Bulldogs in the Big East Conference Tournament Quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden. (Photo: Noah K. Murray, Custom)

The Xavier men’s basketball team got into the 2017 NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid and the No. 11 seed in the West Region, but did so after a horrendous month of February that saw them have a six-game losing streak and a season-ending injury to starting point guard Edmond Sumner.

And yet, through all of the challenges, the Musketeers (23-13) have fought their way to their sixth Sweet 16 appearance in the last 12 years, and they will take on the second-seeded Arizona Wildcats in San Jose, California, tonight.

“The team's excited to be here,” Xavier coach Chris Mack said. “I'm proud of the effort our team has played with here over the last couple of weeks. Hasn't necessarily been easy. We've dealt with injuries. We dealt with a lot of adversity, but I give a lot of credit to the kids in our locker room, the guys in our locker room for believing in each other and continuing to fight and persevere.

“We understand what's at stake, and we play a program we have a lot of respect for. Obviously, there's a lot of familiarity I'm sure you're going to talk about, but it really comes down to the players on both sides who don't have that familiarity and their ability to sort of step up in the moment.”

The role of the underdog suits the Musketeers quite well.



While top teams like defending champion Villanova and the highly-regarded Duke Blue Devils bowed out of with losses over the first weekend, Xavier fought its way to wins over highly-regarded squads to become the lowest-seeded school to qualify for the Sweet 16.

But Xavier is not using the “underdog” title as motivation, not when they have a chance to fulfill their own goals.

“If you're trying to fulfill the outside world's expectations, sure, we could be thrown in that box,” Mack said of the role of underdog. “I'm more worried about the expectations within our own locker room. And if those are in check and if those are the priorities, then I don't feel like we feel like we're an underdog.

“You're only an underdog if you feel like you're the lesser team, and I don't feel that way about our guys and I don't think they feel that way about each other. Having said that, we recognize how good Arizona is and has been for the entire year, and so, it's a huge challenge, but every time you go a step of the way in this tournament, every challenge becomes tougher.”

Despite having to travel across the country from their Cincinnati campus to play Arizona, the Musketeers welcome the opportunity to be playing this late into the season, and are focused squarely on the task at hand against the Wildcats.

“I think adrenaline takes over,” Mack said. “The biggest challenge is Arizona, and that's it. It's not the time change, the flight's over with. The game's late, which we're fine with. I mean, we've had an awful lot of time to prepare, just as Arizona has. The biggest challenge is their team and being able to defend them and being able to figure out a way to manufacture baskets against them, period.”

