Xavier Musketeers sparked pride among alumni with NCAA Tournament run

Xavier Musketeers guard Malcolm Bernard (11) reacts to defeating the Florida State Seminoles in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Amway Center.

The Xavier Musketeers had to travel across the country from their Cincinnati campus to the SAP Center in San Jose, California, for semifinals and final in the West Region of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, but they still felt plenty of support despite being far from home.

Ardent Xavier supporter David West, himself a Musketeer from 1999-2003, is currently out in California playing for the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, and made the hour-long trip south to San Jose to watch his alma mater knock off the second-seeded Arizona Wildcats, 73-71, in the Sweet 16 Thursday night.

“Dave’s as big of a Xavier fan as our program has,” coach Chris Mack said. “He’s arguably the greatest player that ever wore a Xavier uniform. He’s had a special career in the NBA. Equally as important, Dave’s an awesome person. He’s a great man.

“He loves Xavier.”

Xavier gave West plenty of reasons to be excited about this year’s team.

First, they shook off a six-game losing streak and the loss of starting point guard Edmond Sumner for the remainder of the season to advance to the semifinals of the Big East Conference Tournament. Then, despite an 11-seed in the West Region, Xavier fought their way to a win over Maryland before blowing out the third-seeded Florida State Seminoles, 91-66, in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Since the loss to Creighton in the Big East semifinals, the Musketeers defeated the Nos. 6, 3 and 2 seeds in the West Region on the way to the Elite Eight for the third time in school history, and first time since the 2008 team made it halfway through the NCAA Tournament.

“I think our guys earned a lot, but they had already earned that in my book, the way we battled back in the six-game losing streak a long time ago, so, yeah, it was emotional, and (I’m) really happy that our guys played to win every possession,” Mack said.

West was not the only former Musketeers player to speak with the team prior to the Sweet 16.

Prior to its trip to Orlando for the first and second rounds of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, the Xavier men’s basketball team got a visit from former standout point guard Lionel Chalmers.

A 2015 inductee into the Xavier University Athletic Hall of Fame, Chalmers led the Musketeers on their deepest run in the NCAA Tournament, the 2004 Elite Eight, a feat that was later matched by the 2008 and 2017 squads.

“I wanted him to talk to our team about the adversity his team faced and what his team did to sort of flip the script and start playing their best basketball of the year down the stretch,” Mack said of Chalmers. “I thought he did a terrific job.

“And guys like Jordan Crawford and David West, Aaron Williams, guys have been NBA players from our program have reached out. Dave was here at the game, and a lot of times, those guys just pull our players aside one-on-one because there’s a brotherhood and a bond Xavier basketball players have that’s really, really strong, and so, if they have words of wisdom, our players are always open ears.”

