Report alleges Kent State lacks certification for strength coach in charge when football player died

Questions are being raised after a new report revealed that Kent State University is unable to provide certification records for the strength coach who was in charge the day Tyler Heintz, 19, died following football conditioning drills in June.

According to CBS Sports, KSU was unable to provide records showing whether the person in charge that day, head football strength coach Ross Bowsher, was certified.

Heintz had just graduated high school in May. He was attending his second practice with the Golden Flashes when he was taken by paramedics to a hospital following conditioning drills at Dix Stadium.

KSU released the following statement to WKYC:

"We continue to mourn the loss of Tyler Heintz, and the Kent State family is focused on joining with the Heintz family in honoring the memory of Tyler in our thoughts and actions. Kent State University continues to assess and review all policies and practices relative to the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s death. It is premature to report the totality of our findings, but we remain steadfast in the due diligence of our review and our commitment to the safety and well-being of all student-athletes at Kent State University."

At this point, there still is no official cause of death. Preliminary reports stated Heintz likely died from the heat. The Portage County Coroner’s Office reports it could take several more weeks before official findings are released.

