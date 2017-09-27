SOURCES: Louisville Athletic Director's job in jeopardy

UofL Athletic Director Tom Jurich

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich arrived at UofL's Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday morning to meet with the university's Interim President Greg Postel.

Sources have told WHAS11 Tom Jurich's job is in jeopardy.

WHAS11's Chris Williams asked Jurich, before his meeting with Postel, if he thought he was going to fired and Jurich said he didn't know.

The meeting involving Jurich, Postel and others was brief.

Here is Jurich leaving the meeting.

Postel was asked by WHAS11's Chris Williams, after his meeting with Jurich, if Jurich was fired and he said, "We'll report in a little while." There will be a 1 p.m. news conference at the University of Louisville to discuss the futures of Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino. The news conference will be held at Bigelow Hall on the Belknap Campus.

Postel then met with Coach Rick Pitino.

Here is Pitino before and after his meeting with Postel.

