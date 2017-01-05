Youngstown State Penguins hungry to finish off championship run

The Youngstown State Penguins are hungry to finish off a championship run with a win over James Madison in Saturday's FCS title game. (Photo: Ben Queen, Custom)

The Youngstown State University football team has not won a Football Championship Subdivision national title since 1997 or competed for one since the 1999 season.



But the unseeded Penguins have an opportunity to exorcise those demons and bring that drought to a close when they take on the fourth-ranked James Madison University Dukes at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Saturday.



“I think it's a talented football team and they are good kids,” Youngstown State coach Bo Pelini said. “I think we're pretty well balanced. The key is we've gotten better as the season's gone on.



“One thing about our team, we've had a number of guys have to step up, and you know, it hasn't been easy. There's been some adversity. There were some up times. It's a long season. Everyone stayed the course and I think that we've overcome a lot. Offensively, defensively, special teams, everybody has contributed. It's been a true team effort to get where we are.”



After a 24-3 loss to the North Dakota State Bison on November 5, the Penguins stood at 6-3, but that did not derail the team.



Youngstown State won its final two games of the regular season against Southern Illinois and at Missouri State, and has since run off four straight playoff victories on the way to the FCS National Championship Game.



“We have a lot of character on our football team,” Pelini said. “I said after that game, and I believed it, and there was a lot more out there for our team. I thought we needed to make some adjustments in a couple of areas that I thought got exposed in the game.



“And we've gone through a lot in the season together. You talk about a number of different quarterbacks, and we've faced down some adversity and been able to kind of overcome it. That's a testament to the character of our kids, and believing what we were doing and continuing to get better as the season went on.”



To Pelini, the 2016 Youngstown State team has lived up to the motto of “earning the right to play well on Saturday,” and the Penguins know that in order to break the school’s national championship drought, they will have to earn it.



“One thing about this tournament is you've got to earn your way there,” Pelini said. “Everybody has their shot. You've got to make the plays when it counts, and I think both teams have shown the ability to do that, and it's a testament to the kids on both sides. You've got to have character and you've got to have a work ethic. There's a lot of things that go into it.



“It's a long haul. You've got to earn it. You know, you're not going to be given anything. It's kind of the way it should be. I mean, you've got to go out each week and earn your way to the next one. That's what I told our guys when this all started.



“We didn't get a bye, so it was going to take five. We're at four. The teams that are here deserve to be here because they earned it.”