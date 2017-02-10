New fight, same mission for UFC Champion Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic plans on walking out of his UFC 211 matchup with Junior Dos Santos still the UFC heavyweight champion of the world. (Photo: John David Mercer, Custom)

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- When you are on top of the mountain in the fight business, there are no shortage of contenders who want to take the championship away.

Cleveland-based mixed martial artist Stipe Miocic answered one challenge when he defeated Alistair Overeem at UFC 203 last September, but there is a new contender for his crown, Junior Dos Santos, whom he will take on at UFC 211 inside American Airlines Arena in Dallas on May 13.

“I worked so hard to become the champ, to get that belt, and that’s the motivating factor,” Miocic said. “I’m not giving that up. I worked way too hard to give that up.”

It will be a chance at redemption of sorts for Miocic, who last lost on December 13, 2014, in a five-round slugfest against Dos Santos at UFC Fight Night: Dos Santos vs. Miocic in Phoenix, Arizona.

Although Miocic landed fewer strikes in the losing effort, he was the more accurate of the two fighters and held control for almost twice as long as Dos Santos, who earned the unanimous decision victory from the judges.

“I’m a totally different fighter than I was last time, probably the same as him, but I’ve definitely evolved more than he has,” Miocic said. “I’ve fought a lot more than he has, and so, nothing is going to change. The reign is still going to be me being the champ.”

After dispatching of UFC veteran Andre Arlovski last January, Miocic demanded a shot at the heavyweight championship, and when given that chance, he made good by knocking out Fabricio Werdum in front of 45,000 fans in Curitiba, Brazil.

Miocic won the UFC championship after delivering a right hand to Werdum’s jaw in the main event of UFC 198 last May. Miocic added three shots to the downed Werdum before referee Dan Miragliotta jumped in-between the fighters to end the bout at 2:14 of the first round.

Then, four months later, Miocic successfully defended the heavyweight championship with a first-round knockout win against a veteran contender in Overeem in front of nearly 20,000 fans packed inside Quicken Loans Arena in his first home fight in six years.

After failing to lock in submission and take advantage of an early knockdown, Overeem attempted to throw a right leg kick when Miocic checked it and sent the challenger to the mat. After the takedown, Overeem pulled guard, but Miocic was not to be denied, as he landed a pair of right-handed hammer fists before throwing a left-right combination to his opponent’s face.



Following another left hand, Miocic landed four straight rights to Overeem’s jaw, knocking out the challenger and forcing the referee’s stoppage with just 33 seconds left in the first round.

And Miocic plans to put on another show for fight fans around the world when he steps in against Dos Santos.

“We’re just scratching the surface,” Miocic said. “Every fight, I’m a different fighter. I come out and I bring something new to the table. I have a different game plan. I go out and I show them why I’m the best in the world.”

